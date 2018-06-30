Youngstown Foundation awards more than $1.5M in grants

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Foundation awarded more than $1.5 million in second-quarter grants at its meeting earlier this month and announced a new fund.

Thirteen area organizations were awarded grants totaling $928,553 from the foundation’s Unrestricted, Mahoning Valley Sports Charities and Hine Memorial funds.

Donor Advised funds collectively disbursed $266,500 to several 501c3 organizations and more than $370,000 was distributed to local nonprofits through the Support Fund program.

Also, the foundation and Bill and Dianne Zeller announced creation of the Buddy Zeller Memorial Fund in memory of their son, William “Buddy” Wright Zeller, a Jackson-Milton High School graduate.

Distributions from the fund benefit Jackson-Milton High School students who excel in mathematics. Donations to the Zeller fund may be made online at www.youngstownfoundation.org or by check made payable to The Youngstown Foundation with the Buddy Zeller Memorial Fund noted on the memo line.