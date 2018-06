INDEPENDENCE DAY

What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed various days on the Fourth of July.

City, county, state and federal offices: Closed Wednesday.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed Wednesday.

Public libraries: Closed Wednesday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed Wednesday.

Banks: Closed Wednesday.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, closed Wed., pick up schedule one day behind; City of Youngstown, Waste Management, Mon.-Tue. regular schedule, Wed.-Fri., one day behind.