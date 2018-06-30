RELIGION DIGEST || Improve fitness at Ursuline center

Improve fitness at Ursuline center

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. They also have SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction.

For information, visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

Investigation closed

CANTON

The formal diocesan investigation for the Cause of Beatification and Canonization of the Servant of God Rhoda Wise will close July 6. The Acts of the Case will be presented and sealed for transport to Rome at a 10 a.m. Mass to take place at St. Peter’s, 726 Cleveland Ave. NW, on July 7, the 70th anniversary of her death.

The main celebrant will be Monsignor Robert Siffrin, Vicar General of the diocese. The celebration will continue with a Eucharistic holy hour, recitation of the rosary and the opportunity of confession after Mass. Rhoda Wise House and Grotto will be open to the public at 1 p.m. that day.

See www.rhodawise.com or call 330-453-0322 for further details.

Villa Maria center plans summer camps

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Registrations are being accepted for a summer day camp for children and youth at Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen St.

Youth ages 10 to 16 are invited to learn and use outdoor skills at the 2018 Outdoor Summer Experience Camp taking place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 9-13. Lunch and snacks will be provided during both camps. Registration deadline is July 8.For details or to receive a brochure, call 724-964-8886.

Special program

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host a special program titled “70 Years of the State of Israel, and the Dead Sea Scrolls — Do They Matter?” presented by Lawrence H. Schiffman. The presentation is sponsored by Rev. George Balasko as part of the Annual Nostra Aetate Lecture Series and will take place at 7 p.m. July 12. Refreshments will follow the program. Free-will offerings will be accepted. Pre-registration is requested. To register, visit www.mvesc.org or call 724-964-8886.

First Friday Club

BOARDMAN

The First Friday Club of Greater Youngstown Luncheon Speaker Series presents Sheila E. McGinn Ph.D. on July 12 at The Georgetown, 5945 South Ave. McGinn is Theology Department Chair at John Carroll University and will speak on “Science and Religion.” The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $16 per person. For more information, visit www.firstfridayclubofgreateryoungstown.org.

Chehab to be hosted

SHARON, PA.

Sts. Peter & Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., will host the Rev. Hicham Chehab July 15. The Rev. Mr. 3Chehab, a former Muslim, converted to Christianity following years of studying to become an Imam.

For information email pastordeal@stspeterandpaullcms.com.

Bus trip planned

SOLON

The parishioners of St. Rita Parish in Solon invite the public on a one-day bus trip to Fremont for a Saints and Sinners Tour on Sept. 13.

A local historian will take attendees on a 90-minute tour of the area that includes Grace Lutheran Church, Our Lady of the Pines Retreat Center and St. Ann Catholic Church.

The cost is $80 per person, and the deadline to register is Aug. 8. The motorcoach will depart from St. Rita Church, 32820 Baldwin Road. For information, contact Cindy Jeric at 330-963-0808 or email at LadyCynthiaJ@Windstream.net.

Vacation Bible schools

BROOKFIELD: Brookfield United Methodist Church, 6951 Grove St., will host vacation Bible school from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 9-13. For information, email brookfieldyouthministry@gmail.com.

YOUNGSTOWN: Beulah Temple United Holy Church, 523 Griffith St., will host Vacation Bible School from 5 to 8 p.m. July 9-13 for children ages 5 to 14. The theme will be Glow For Jesus Part 2. This free program includes bible lessons, crafts, music and snacks.

GIRARD: Center Point Church, 2722 W. Liberty St., will host a vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. July 10-13 and from noon to 2 p.m. July 14 for children ages 4 to 12. The theme will be “Life’s Big Game.” A snack will be provided. To register visit www.centerpointchurch.com/vbs or call Nichole at 330-622-1234.

CANFIELD/AUSTINTOWN: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host its annual vacation Bible school for children ages 3 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon July 18-20. The theme will be “On the Farm.” The program will take place at the Mahoning County Experimental Farm Classroom, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, the first two days. The final day will take place at the church in Austintown. There will be a picnic on the last day. The program will include crafts, games, gifts, music and fun. The event is free and open to all children in the age range. Register online at www.redeemer-Austintown.org or contact the church at 330-799-7823.

YOUNGSTOWN: Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 S. Meridian Road, will host Vacation Bible School from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. July 23-27. The theme will be “Shipwrecked: Rescues by Jesus,” and will feature Bible stories, verses, songs, snacks and hands-on explorations anchoring kids in the truth that Jesus carries them through life’s storms. The program is free for all children from age 4 to sixth grade. For information, visit www.wedgewoodparkchurch.com.

