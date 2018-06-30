COURTS
COURTS
columbiana county
NEW CASES
Kent State University v. Beth Jarrett, money.
Ally Bank v. Cameron Croxton, money.
Virginia Allen et al v. Zachary English, personal injury.
Wilmer’sFeed & Grain Inc. v. AlfredKnotts et al, money
DISSOLUTIONS ASKED
Laura Poynter,39541 Wellsville Ave., Lisbon, and Carl Poynter, 329 New Garden Ave., Salem.
Jeri Close, 221 Valley Road, Salem, and Matthew Close, of same.
Samantha Heisley, 7590 Celina St. NW, Massilon, and Adam Heisley, 7855 Royal Ridge Drive, Parma.
Dominic Newtz, 2985 Kingsridge Road, East Liverpool, and Janell Newtz, of same.
Kelley Farino, 2059 Monroe St., Salem, and Rick Pine, 2637 Market St., Youngstown.
DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED
Eric Swiger and Debbie Swiger.
Kristen Good and Nathan Good.
DIVORCES GRANTED
Benjamin Foster v. Leanna Foster.
Zachary Whitcher v. Zoey Whitcher.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Docket
Midland Funding LLC v. Michael Moody, default.
Warner Management Co. LTD v. Jacob Roth et al, default.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Mary Ruane, default.
Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Latisha Baugh, default.
Midland Funding LLC v. Matthew Fife, default.
Bank of New York Mellon v. Joseph DePizzo et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown Heirs et al, dismissed.
Mark Taylor et al v. RMF Nooter Inc., dismissed.
Rodney B. Fritz Jr. v. True2Form Collision Repair Centers LLC et al, dismissed.
Joseph Forte v. Deborah Forte, dismissed.
State v. Anthony Gillespie, sentenced.
State v. Samantha L. Bumbico, sentenced.
State v. Nathaniel Naypaver, sentenced.
State v. Chad Hunt, sentenced.
State v. Robert M. Jones, sentenced.
State v. Richard D. Cummins, sentenced.
State v. Avery L. Patterson, sentenced.
State v. Scott Langham, sentenced.
State v. Scott L. Langham, sentenced.
State v. Jerry W. Boggess, sentenced.
State v. Scott Langham, sentenced.
State v. Samantha L. Bumbico, sentenced.
State v. Dominique L. Smith, sentenced.
State v. Ryan J. Borris, sentenced.
State v. Dakota W. Six, sentenced.
George Snyder v. City of Cortland et al, settled.
Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Randall E. Miller, dismissed.
Dissolutions granted
Michael Cluse and Leighann Cluse.
Robert R. Fox Jr. and Krystal Shea-Fox.
Kelly Bash and David Bash.
Michael A. Pieton and Marla Pieton.
Albert R. Oliver and Sissie P. Oliver.
Jessica Stokes and John Kish.
Divorces granted
Robert S. McManus v. Erica K. Schober.
Cynthia Cost v. David Cost.
Melissa A. Cuevas v. Miguel A. Cuevas.
Marta Evans v. Jordan M. Evans.
Natalie Dundon v. Daniel Dundon.
Gregory McFadden v. Lena McFadden.
Theresa H. Borlie v. Randy J. Borlie.
Domestic cases dismissed
Jordan Sigley v. Stephanie R. Sigley.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 22, 2018 midnight
MAHONING, TRUMBULL COLUMBIANA COUNTY COURTS
- October 16, 2016 midnight
COURTS
- October 9, 2016 midnight
COLUMBIANA/TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS
- November 27, 2017 midnight
COURTS
- January 21, 2018 midnight
COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.