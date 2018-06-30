COURTS

columbiana county

NEW CASES

Kent State University v. Beth Jarrett, money.

Ally Bank v. Cameron Croxton, money.

Virginia Allen et al v. Zachary English, personal injury.

Wilmer’sFeed & Grain Inc. v. AlfredKnotts et al, money

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Laura Poynter,39541 Wellsville Ave., Lisbon, and Carl Poynter, 329 New Garden Ave., Salem.

Jeri Close, 221 Valley Road, Salem, and Matthew Close, of same.

Samantha Heisley, 7590 Celina St. NW, Massilon, and Adam Heisley, 7855 Royal Ridge Drive, Parma.

Dominic Newtz, 2985 Kingsridge Road, East Liverpool, and Janell Newtz, of same.

Kelley Farino, 2059 Monroe St., Salem, and Rick Pine, 2637 Market St., Youngstown.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Eric Swiger and Debbie Swiger.

Kristen Good and Nathan Good.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Benjamin Foster v. Leanna Foster.

Zachary Whitcher v. Zoey Whitcher.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Midland Funding LLC v. Michael Moody, default.

Warner Management Co. LTD v. Jacob Roth et al, default.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Mary Ruane, default.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Latisha Baugh, default.

Midland Funding LLC v. Matthew Fife, default.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Joseph DePizzo et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown Heirs et al, dismissed.

Mark Taylor et al v. RMF Nooter Inc., dismissed.

Rodney B. Fritz Jr. v. True2Form Collision Repair Centers LLC et al, dismissed.

Joseph Forte v. Deborah Forte, dismissed.

State v. Anthony Gillespie, sentenced.

State v. Samantha L. Bumbico, sentenced.

State v. Nathaniel Naypaver, sentenced.

State v. Chad Hunt, sentenced.

State v. Robert M. Jones, sentenced.

State v. Richard D. Cummins, sentenced.

State v. Avery L. Patterson, sentenced.

State v. Scott Langham, sentenced.

State v. Scott L. Langham, sentenced.

State v. Jerry W. Boggess, sentenced.

State v. Dominique L. Smith, sentenced.

State v. Ryan J. Borris, sentenced.

State v. Dakota W. Six, sentenced.

George Snyder v. City of Cortland et al, settled.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Randall E. Miller, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Michael Cluse and Leighann Cluse.

Robert R. Fox Jr. and Krystal Shea-Fox.

Kelly Bash and David Bash.

Michael A. Pieton and Marla Pieton.

Albert R. Oliver and Sissie P. Oliver.

Jessica Stokes and John Kish.

Divorces granted

Robert S. McManus v. Erica K. Schober.

Cynthia Cost v. David Cost.

Melissa A. Cuevas v. Miguel A. Cuevas.

Marta Evans v. Jordan M. Evans.

Natalie Dundon v. Daniel Dundon.

Gregory McFadden v. Lena McFadden.

Theresa H. Borlie v. Randy J. Borlie.

Domestic cases dismissed

Jordan Sigley v. Stephanie R. Sigley.