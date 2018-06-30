Y'town fire stations to rotate closures starting Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

With fire-department overtime spiraling out of control, the fire chief decided, beginning Sunday, to start closing stations on a rotating basis for two-week periods to rein in spending.

In a surprise move Friday, Chief Barry Finley announced at a city council finance committee meeting that the department would temporarily close stations and use the three or so firefighters who would work there at other stations to make up for a staffing shortfall to save overtime.

The decision, Finley said, resulted because the department has spent $105,854 of its annual $108,000 overtime budget. In just the past 10 days, the department spent about $22,000 on overtime, he said.

The first station to close is No. 15 on Schenley Avenue and McCollum Road on the West Side, Finley said.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.