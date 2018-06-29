Vigil planned as Capital Gazette keeps promise to publish

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)

The city of Annapolis is planning a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

The city announced on social media Friday that the vigil would begin at 8 p.m. at a public square near the Capitol, followed by a march to a dock for a service by the water.

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland announced that the city’s houses of worship had planned a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Friday at a mall across the street from the shooting site. All are welcome.

On Saturday, the 5:30 p.m. Eucharist at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in downtown will be offered for the victims.

The newspaper attacked by a gunman has kept its promise to put out the next day’s paper, despite the shooting deaths of five people in its newsroom.

Hours after a gunman blasted his way inside The Capital Gazette on Thursday, the surviving staff tweeted out their defiance: “Tomorrow, this Capital page will return to its steady purpose of offering readers informed opinion about the world around them. But today, we are speechless.”

Police say the suspect of a shooting at a building housing a Maryland newspaper is in custody and being interviewed. Police announced that five people have been killed and as many as three have been injured. (June 28)

Friday morning’s edition featured in-depth coverage of the shooting and obituaries of the five people killed. Each victim’s photo appeared below the masthead.

And below the main shooting story were the staples of a community newspaper: a glance at the day’s weather and a teaser to a national story inside: “Trump, Putin: The two leaders will meet in Finland in July.”

Court documents say the gunman who fatally shot five people tried to hide under a desk after the attack until police arrived.

A statement of probable cause obtained Friday by The Associated Press says surveillance video captured Thursday’s events at the Capital Gazette. It says Jarrod Ramos entered the newspaper’s office around 2:30 p.m.

The statement says Ramos used a “long gun firearm” and shot out the business doors, then shot people he encountered inside, killing five.

The statement says Ramos then “attempted to conceal himself under a desk” until police arrived and located him.

Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killings inside Maryland’s Capital Gazette office.