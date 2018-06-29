Toledo suit claims traffic camera penalties unconstitutional
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Toledo has sued the state saying a law reduces state funding for cities collecting automated traffic camera fines is unconstitutional.
The Blade newspaper reports the suit filed Thursday comes a week after the state Supreme Court said two lower court rulings siding with Toledo over the local funding issue infringed on the General Assembly’s lawmaking powers.
Toledo Law Director Dal Emch says if the state is allowed to enact such penalties, the Legislature could use its authority to control local governments in other situations.
