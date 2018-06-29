BREAKING: Youngstown fire station closures begin Sunday

June 29, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit St., Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Please bring containers and proper identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

