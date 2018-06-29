Speaker series unveils its lineup

Staff report

LIBERTY

The William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society has announced the Memories of a Lifetime local speaker series calendar for the second half of the year.

All programs are open to the public and begin at 10 a.m. in the meeting room of Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave.

Admission is $6 ($5 for society members). Reservations are suggested; call chairman Richard S. Scarsella at 330-726-8277. Complimentary refreshments are provided with entertainment by Dolores DePietro.

Here is the schedule:

Allan May, July 21: Author of “Crimetown U.S.A.: History of the Mahoning Valley Mafia” and “Welcome to the Jungle Inn: The Story of the Mafia’s Most Infamous Den.”

Shirley Eckley, Aug. 18: McGuffey family descendant and president of the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society will recall the legacy and local roots of “America’s Schoolmaster.”

John Marino, Sept. 15: The Packard Museum board director will discuss the factors that caused the demise of the Packard Motor Car Co., which was based in Warren. Sen. Joe Schiavoni, Oct. 20: The state congressman will share his memories of growing up in Mahoning Valley, his boxing career, his life in politics and his recent run for the governorship.

Louis Zona, Nov. 17: Director of the Butler art museum will speak on his career in the arts, including his time as a professor at Youngstown State University and his role in expanding the museum.

Thomas Leary, Dec. 15: The YSU history professor will reveal how de-industrialized communities remember industrial heritage and the challenges and successes such efforts have experienced.