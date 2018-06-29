POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

June 22

Assault: A Struthers Road woman reported having been assaulted. Also, police collected evidence that included a rifle and pieces of shrapnel from a rifle round after someone reportedly had used a weapon while intoxicated, though no one was injured in that incident.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Coit Road man said his 2004 Volkswagen Beetle was used without permission.

June 23

Menacing: A Highland Avenue woman told officers she’s being stalked and harassed via telecommunications.

BOARDMAN

June 23

Arrest: Police at an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint on South Avenue arrested Darrell W. Sinkfield, 58, of East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, upon determining he was wanted on a felony warrant from Portage County.

Theft: A 14-year-old Youngstown girl was accused of stealing $170 worth of earrings and necklaces from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Arrest: Authorities at Southern Park Mall arrested Kendal B. Morris Jr., 19, of East Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, on charges of identity fraud, obstructing official business and theft. Morris, who also was wanted on a robbery warrant from Pennsylvania, was accused of stealing baby clothing March 19 from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road; the obstruction charge stems from a June 6 shoplifting situation at the J.C. Penney store in the mall in which he was accused of providing a phony name and date of birth during the investigation.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Indianola Road and Erie Street led to Deborah L. Leyman’s arrest on charges of drug abuse as well as possessing drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs. Leyman, 64, of Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, had in her purse three bags of suspected marijuana, a device commonly used to grind marijuana and an aspirin container with two kinds of over-the-counter pills for which she admitted having no prescription, authorities alleged.

Theft: William J. Bush, 60, of East Judson Avenue, Youngstown, faced charges of theft and possessing criminal tools after a $13 men’s ring was stolen from Burlington Coats. Bush also used a pocket knife to cut the item’s security tag, a report said.

Theft: Police charged Cheryl A. Fryer of Camelot Drive, Columbiana, after alleging Fryer, 68, had stolen about $29 worth of merchandise that included a roll of tape from Marc’s, 7121 Tiffany Blvd.

June 24

Aggravated menacing: A worker for a township landscaping company and his wife reported a former employee threatened over the phone to shoot up the business and made various racial slurs against them.

Theft: Two women reportedly stole $100 worth of groceries from Aldi Food Store, 6600 South Ave.

Theft: A man reportedly took $44 worth of shirts from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 7500 block of Market Street, where several items that included a flat-screen TV were damaged.

Theft: Jennifer L. Yohman, 30, of Eleanor Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with purposely failing to self-scan $165 worth of items while at Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Authorities charged Dena L. McCollough, 51, and Linda S. Thomas-Fabiano, 71, both of Bancroft Street, Youngstown, in the theft of $96 worth of property from Walmart that included sleepwear items.

Theft: Barbara E. Riggle of East Main Street, Salineville, faced charges of theft and resisting arrest after being accused of intentionally failing to self-scan $49 worth of merchandise while in Walmart. Riggle, 53, also fought and refused to cooperate with police, they alleged.

June 25

Arrest: A vehicle check in the 1000 block of Tiffany Boulevard resulted in the arrest of Eric R. Lesick, 49, after police determined Lesick, of Glacier Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a probation-violation warrant from Campbell.

Aggravated menacing: A township man reported having received a barrage of threatening Facebook messages.

Arrest: Authorities were sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to take custody of Julie A. West, 45, of Forest Lake Drive, Boardman, who was charged with violating a protection order. West was accused of leaving a voicemail message June 15 in an effort to contact two family members, in violation of the order.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $183 worth of merchandise that included a 24-pack of soda from Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Citations: Police were dispatched to Southern Park Mall regarding a recovered purse before they cited Alyssa M. Tennant, 21, of Gladstone Street, Campbell, on charges of having in the purse suspected marijuana and a suspected marijuana pipe she reportedly admitted were hers.

Weapon: Authorities took custody of Christopher D.N. Perry, 21, at his Mathews Road residence and charged the Boardman man with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony, related to a May 1 incident in which someone shot at and struck an apartment building in the 800 block of Cook Avenue, leaving two holes in the vinyl siding.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole a $35 pair of shorts from Kohl’s.

Drugs: Officers who reported finding a woman slumped in a vehicle at a Market Street gas station charged Susan I. Blisard, 64, of Argyle Avenue, Boardman, with drug abuse, possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle impaired. Blisard, who registered a 0.183 blood-alcohol content, which is more than double Ohio’s legal intoxication limit, had several cut straws common in drug use, as well as a small jewelry box with three over-the-counter pills for which she had no prescription, a report showed.

Domestic violence: Christopher J. Palmer, 24, of Golfview Road, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his father alleged that during an argument, Palmer placed his thumb in the accuser’s left eye, leaving a bruise and swelling, and threatened to beat him up while holding a baseball bat.

Menacing: A woman told officers a driver behind her at a red light on Southern Boulevard threatened to beat her up.

Misuse of a credit card: A Youngstown woman found out her credit card had been used to fraudulently remove $3,600 from her account at a Market Street credit union’s automated teller machine.

Theft: A Tulsa, Okla., man noticed a $100 electronic tablet missing while staying at a Tiffany Boulevard motel.

June 26

Arrest: After pulling him over in the 6900 block of Market Street, officers took Marquise R. Thomas, 22, into custody. Thomas, whose last known address was on Market Street in Youngstown, was wanted on two felony Ohio State Highway Patrol warrants, one of which charged him with receiving stolen property.

Aggravated menacing: Authorities responded to a confrontation between two drivers near South Avenue and Western Reserve Road, where a woman alleged a man had pulled alongside her vehicle and yelled out his window a threat to kill her. Beforehand, the accuser reportedly honked at the man after he hadn’t moved when a nearby light turned green, she told police.

Misuse of a credit card/criminal damaging: A woman at a McClurg Road business noticed someone smashed her vehicle’s window before discovering a credit card was stolen then used to make two unauthorized charges that totaled $1,005 at the Austintown Walmart big-box store.

Theft: An Erie Street man discovered two $140 bicycles had been stolen from his yard.

Arrest: While conducting a welfare check in the 5900 block of Market Street, officers picked up Shane A. Snell of Market, Youngstown. Snell, 39, was wanted on a Girard warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Drug paraphernalia: Police at Boardman Area Court on Market Street booked Paul J. Brock, 33, of Market Street, Boardman, on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, related to an April 18 drug overdose at a Market Street motel. Found in the room were suspected marijuana, a cut straw, papers to roll marijuana and a suspected marijuana pipe, a report showed.

Felonious assault: Authorities at Boardman Area Court took custody of Sharita R. Williams, 35, of East High Avenue, Youngstown, who faced charges of felonious assault, simple assault and intimidation of a witness, a felony, after a vehicular crash April 22 near Hillman Way and Midlothian Boulevard, where witnesses reported seeing a woman strike a man with her car before getting out, dragging the injured victim back to the vehicle and fleeing the scene with him in the car. In addition, one of the witnesses alleged that while calling 911, the woman tried to grab the witness’s cellphone and pulled her hair.

June 27

Assault: A resident at a South Avenue nursing home alleged another patient punched him numerous times in the face as the accuser slept, leaving several deep cuts to the affected area.

Assault: Three people alleged an intoxicated man pushed and punched them at the man’s Ewing Road home.