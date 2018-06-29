OVI checkpoint today in Columbiana County

LISBON

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Township Police Department and Salem Police Department will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 7 to 11 p.m. today on state Route 45, milepost 23 in Columbiana County. The checkpoint, which will take place in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols, is funded by federal grant funds in order to deter and intercept impaired drivers.