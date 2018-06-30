This month Valley's 7th-wettest on record

YOUNGSTOWN

It was a soggy June, the seventh-wettest on record for the Mahoning Valley – and we’re finishing the month and starting July with a heat wave.

In June, 6.14 inches of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service, which has local weather data dating to 1897.

The Valley had at least a trace of rain on 18 of the month’s 30 days – there’s no rain predicted for today – with at least a half-inch falling on six days.

The wettest day of the month was June 1 when 0.94 of an inch of rain fell, with June 23 being the second-wettest with 0.83 of an inch of rain.

Read more about it in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.