Marijuana grow site gets Ohio approval to begin planting
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has issued its first certificate of operation to allow a Northeast Ohio medical marijuana cultivator to begin growing plants.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports FN Group Holdings received its certificate today from the Ohio Department of Commerce after an inspection Tuesday of the company’s Ravenna grow site in Portage County.
Officials say about a half-dozen more inspections have been scheduled for the next month.
A state law approved in 2016 called for medical marijuana to be available for sale to patients with physician recommendations by Sept. 8. State officials have said it is unlikely medical pot will be available by that date because of delays in inspecting Ohio’s 25 licensed growers.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 9, 2018 midnight
Ohio medical marijuana program hits a roadblock
- June 15, 2017 10:10 a.m.
Another Ohio city lifts its ban on growing medical marijuana
- May 16, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Hubbard Council mulls ban on medical marijuana businesses
- November 3, 2017 6:43 p.m.
Ohio chooses marijuana growers in Ravenna, Akron, Canton and 8 more places
- November 4, 2017 midnight
Ohio 11 growers chosen for medical marijuana program
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.