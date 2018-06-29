METRO DIGEST || Man survives jump from city bridge

Man survives jump from city bridge

YOUNGSTOWN

A man survived a leap from the Spring Common Bridge – aka the Mr. Peanut Bridge – and into the Mahoning River on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a man scaled the downtown bridge and leaped from its central arm into the river.

The man survived the jump and returned to the river’s banks of his own volition. He was transported from the area to a local hospital by ambulance.

There was no known motive for his jump at press time Thursday night.

Police closed the bridge to traffic during the incident, but it was reopened shortly after the man was recovered from the river.

There was no indication whether the man would face charges, and there was no further information from police late Thursday night.

Charged with theft

AUSTINTOWN

A woman was arrested and charged with theft after she purportedly took nearly $100 worth of items without scanning them and paying.

Krystal Padilla, 25, of Maple Leaf Drive, was observed selecting numerous items throughout the store, bagging nine of them at the self-checkout area and scanning and paying for four different items, reports said.

Officers arrested Padilla on a theft charge. Her court hearing date is 1 p.m. Monday in Mahoning County Area Court.

Soloman sentenced

CRAIG BEACH

Former Craig Beach Police Chief Andrew Soloman was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to five years in prison on a child pornography conviction.

Soloman, 36, pleaded guilty in March to receiving child pornography, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Investigators say Soloman received files that contained images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct last year.

Soloman met the juvenile victim when responding to her residence for calls about harassment and a runaway.

The victim sent sexually explicit photographs of herself to Soloman, and he responded by sending her sexually explicit photographs via his work email account, according to court documents.

Father sentenced

MERCER, PA.

A Sharon, Pa., man has been sentenced for passing out drunk as two of his children wandered away. One of the children, a 2-year-old boy, drowned, says a report by 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The public defender’s office said Judge John Reed of Mercer County Common Pleas Court this week sentenced David Gammon, 35, to nine months of house arrest on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. He will be on parole for another 23 months, followed by three years of probation.

The public defender’s office says the reasoning for this type of sentence is that involuntary manslaughter is a misdemeanor in Pennsylvania. Also, Gammon has no prior criminal history.

In March, Gammon was convicted of the charges. A second count of child endangering was dismissed. Gammon’s son, Anakin Gammon, drowned in a fenced-in swimming pool at a home in Masury, Ohio, on Sept. 10.