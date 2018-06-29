Cleveland man indicted on rape charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Jeffrey Palmer, 34, of Cleveland on 12 counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

County Prosecutor Paul J. Gains said Palmer is accused of raping the preteen daughter of a woman he lived with in Boardman.

Palmer was charged with the first-degree rape of a preteen girl in Cuyahoga County in April 2017, but was found not guilty in August of that year.

Palmer previously spent 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery, felonious assault and aggravated burglary in 2004 according to court records.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Marquasha C.J. Redding, 23, South Schenley Avenue, and Raylen W. Wallace, 32, Wilda Avenue, Boardman, cocaine possession with a forfeiture specification, aggravated drug possession and drug possession.

Kyronn Copeland, 26, Lansdowne Boulevard, heroin possession, cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia.

Dena Byrd, 43, South Dunlap Avenue, three counts of illegal possession of weapons, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs.

David Dancker, 30, Hamilton Boulevard, Struthers, two counts of gross sexual imposition and public indecency.

Demetrius Rogers, 48, Wilma Avenue, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Bernard Merchant, 45, Sherwood Avenue, possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle impaired.

Gene Myers, 67, Canfield Road, possession of heroin and possession of drug-abuse instruments.

Justine M. Bowley, 28, Bell Road, Lisbon, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Connery Irby, 50, Florencedale Avenue, two counts of receiving stolen property and forgery.

Justin Robert Steetle, 30, Park Avenue, Franklin, Pa., and Joshua A. Steetle, 34, Grant Street, Utica, Pa., improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug-abuse instruments and carrying concealed weapons.

Mark M. Greene, 43, of Philadelphia, aggravated robbery, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and grand theft.

Darin Timothy Jenkins, 46, Market Street, Boardman, robbery with a repeat violent-offender specification.

Shatosha U. Jones, 40, of Cleveland, theft.

Carlos A. Santos Saez, 33, Clay Street, possession of cocaine.

Martino Sewell, 21, Market Street, illegal possession of weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and falsification.

Albert Hay, 43, Jaguar Drive, Boardman, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roderick Wilson II, 31, Berkley Avenue, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Antonio J. Johnson, also known as Anthony Johnson, 36, East Ravenwood Avenue, illegal possession of weapons and carrying concealed weapons.

Ali Timm Rouse, 30, Hopewell Drive, Struthers, possession of heroin.

Robert Green III, 39, Tod Lane, possession of heroin.

Jerry Favors, 61, West Delason Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Sarkozy, 50, Haywood Street, East Liverpool, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vincent Thomas, also known as Tysheim Rodgers, 32, Yuell Street, Niles, failure to comply with the order or signal or police officer, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Paul Driscoll, 53, East Judson Avenue, receiving stolen property and breaking and entering.

John Vantassel, 61, Vestal Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Steven Hreen, 66, Euclid Boulevard, violation of a protection order.

Jeffrey Martin, 28, South Heights Avenue, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

Robert Collier, 45, East Evergreen Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Troy Lee Blake II, 22, West Oregon Avenue, Sebring, grand theft, illegal possession of weapons, unlawful transaction in weapons and receiving stolen property.