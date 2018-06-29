MAHONING, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Charles C. Burchfield IV, 50, of 210 S. Maryland Ave., Youngstown, and Betty J. Lambert, 48, of same.

Matthew J. Schrecengost, 25, of 4560 Rhode Island Drive Apt. 4, Austintown, and Brianna M. Settle, 23, of same.

Shawn P. Hartman, 33, of 201 Forest Hill Drive, Austintown, and Kayla B. Long, 30, of same.

Luke A. Pitzulo, 30, of 11378 Beard Road, New Springfield, and Ellen J. McGarry, 36, of same.

Jonathon S. Young, 25, of Bellville, Ohio, and Kristi L. Rinehart, 26, of 470 Southward Drive, Austintown.

Scott M. Ferrell, 36, of Cranberry, Pa., and Kayla M. Stalma, 24, of 3014 Ellwood Road, New Castle, Pa.

Phillip M.V. Skowron, 33, of Boardman, and Sarah C. Smith, 29, of same.

Anthony L. Cucitrone, 31, of 6671 Ron Park Place, Boardman, and Lourdes G. Rivas-Castillo, 20, of same.

Christopher M. Lozano, 30, of 630 Angeline Drive, Boardman, and Lindsay E. Root, 36, of same.

Dominic J. Peel III, 36, of 6994 Ron Park Place, Boardman, an Carrie C. Anderson, 44, of same.

Jerry M. Sutton II, 28, of 57 Melrose Ave., Boardman, and Emily P. McAllen, 26, of same.

Jonathon M. Isom, 30, of 8423 Colwyn Court Apt. 3, Boardman, and Heather M. Mayle, 34, of same.

DIVORCES ASKED

Robert Switka, 858 Trailwood Drive, Boardman, v. Kymberly R. Switka, 6931 Glendale Ave., Boardman.

Mitchell J. Zupko, 55 Sandstone Lane, Canfield, v. Renee A. Zupko, 283 Park Drive, Campbell.

Laurie M. Anderson, 341 Wirt Blvd., Youngstown, v. Jonathan C. Anderson, c/o CCA, 1740 Market St., Youngstown.

Dissolutions asked

Heather Marcum, 76 Harvey St., Struthers, and Benjamin Marcum, of same.

Jay M. Dodge, 7065 Backwater Cove, Austintown, and Ariel E. Dodge, 3232 Starwick Court, Canfield.

Ryann M. Pizzedaz, 195 W. Indian Ave., Sebring, and Jesse R. Pizzedaz, of Alliance.

Legal separations asked

Amanda Willoughby,1002 Collins Ave., Austintown, v. James A. Willoughby, of same.

New complaints

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Anise W. Joseph et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of David C. Poole et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Helena Gavlek et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Thomas Price et al, money.

Thomas Seckler v. Sheila Stone, complaint.

Kathy L. Martin v. WalMart Inc. et al, notice of appeal.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Adger Henderson et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Excell V. Rogers et al, money.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc. v. Abraham J. Hammond Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Colleen M. Foster et al, foreclosure.

Antonio Frasca v. Eloise Konsol et al, other torts.

The Board of Trustees of The Rayen School v. Board of Education of The Youngstown City School District et al, complaint.

Megan E. Tomaino v. Maraline Kubik et al, fraudulent misrepresentation.

DOCKET

Gloria J. White-Bellard v. Barbicas Construction Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. George M. Alexander et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

James A. Daugherty et al v. Allyssa B. Simmers et al, settled.

US Bank National Association v. Michael N. Popovich et al, order of magistrate.

C. William Hoilman v. Carmen J. Arce-Ruiz et al, order of magistrate.

Mohamad Soueidan v. Richard G. Ornelas, order of magistrate.

Chemical Bank v. Joseph M. Marian III et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Shaniece L. Gomez, judgment entered.

Dwayne Harris v. Robert Wolfe et al, dismissed.

Jenna R. Lantz v. Gregory H. Rochow, dismissed.

Benheart Fulayter v. Rudolph K. Matland III, order of magistrate.

William Mauro v. Daren Stevenson, dismissed.

Robin Harris v. Oliva L. Hudson, order of magistrate.

State v. Jerry Torres-Guzman, judgment entered.

State v. Jermaine Bunn, forfeited.

State v. Annette Santos, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael L. Eckert, judgment entered.

State v. Dwayne Eley, pleads guilty.

State v. Richard Edwards, pleads guilty.

State v. Brittney Canning, pleads guilty.

State v. Demetrius M. Dawson, judgment entered.

State v. Anthony Jackson, pleads guilty.

State v. Cole Sprouse, dismissed.

State v. Melissa Buchanan, pleads guilty.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Stephen R. Haluska et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Joyce A. Ballabon v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, settled and dismissed.

Pamela Kist v. James Markos et al, settled and dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Margaret A. Myers et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Christopher J. Pochiro v. Lisa M. Meletta et al, order of magistrate.

Karen Hake et al v. Robert A. Powell et al, order of magistrate.

Heather Sakara-Dawe et al v. Erica L. Kerr, order of magistrate.

Elizabeth Kirin v. Mahoning County et al, settled and dismissed.

American Express Bank FSB v. Dennis Kunce, order of magistrate.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Jerrald A. Fordham et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Maria D. Gonzalez et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Adalateshia Young, order of magistrate.

Jaabone M. Kennedy III v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. XPress Underground Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

David P. Veselich v. Domestic Linen Supply Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Dominic J. Ciarniello et al v. David A. Fungi et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Premier Development LTD et al, order of magistrate.

Paul A. Lyden et al v. Basista Holdings LLC, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Richard Dimuzio et al, order of magistrate.

George E. Argeras v. Jennifer M. Blanchard et al, order of magistrate.

Keena Pugh v. Dasia Woodall, order of magistrate.

State v. Natalee Good, must continue treatment with TASC.

State v. Melvin Vaughn, judgment entered.

State v. Gary Berenics, sentenced.

State v. Jordan M. Anthony, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. James Blackmon, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Christopher L. Poe, sentenced.

Nations Lending Corp. v. James J. Losasso et al, dismissed.

Jeremy Brown v. John J. David, order of magistrate.

USAA Federal Savings bank v. Brian S. Fernberg et al, order of magistrate.

Eugene Ruscello v. Ford Motor Co., settled and dismissed.

Ally Financial Inc. v. Christopher M. Bugno et al, default judgment.

Huntington National Bank v. Danny L. Bortmas et al, order of magistrate.

Nicole Fleeger v. Janet Owen, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Raymond L. Hartley, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Kristina Sinegal v. David Rowbotham, dismissed.

Paul Mahin v. George Gabriel, order of magistrate.

Shalamar Teague v. Jamilha Moore, order of magistrate.

Gquail Hurst v. Jamilha Moore, order of magistrate.

George Ross v. Jason M. McBride, order of magistrate.

George Ross v. Amy L. Hager, order of magistrate.

State v. Michael J. Boyle, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Alicia Ross, 1 year community control by APA.

State v. Stephen A. Carbone, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony Kindinis, pleads guilty.

JPMorgan Chase bank v. Colleene E. Helmick et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

US Bank Trust National Association v. Jacqueline D. Hermes et al, foreclosure.

1301 Tiffany Plaza LLC v. BTJ Inc., order of magistrate.

Carl A. Jackett v. Nationwide Insurance Co. et al, settled and dismissed.

Maria Theofilos et al v. Devin P. Bansberg et al, settled and dismissed.

Falcon Transport Co. v. Jennifer Long et al, order of magistrate.

William E. Bush v. Firaus Odeh et al, settled and dismissed.

Brian L. Lapushanksy v. Tashia L. Corl-Cox et al, settled.

Wendy Perez v. Timothy Terrago, settled and dismissed.

Jerry Wray v. Mala Properties LTD et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Carolyn Green et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Maximus McCullough et al v. Youngstown City School District, order of magistrate.

Tony Stephens et al v. Keith P. McColpin et al, order of magistrate.

Peoplekeys Inc. et al v. Hook Global LLC, order of magistrate.

Cathy L. Howard v. Harvs Cars Inc. et al, dismissed.

Joyce A. Ballabon v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, dismissed.

GRPL Enterprises Inc. v. Enervest Operating LLC, order of magistrate.

Falcon Transport Co. v. jennifer Long et al, order of magistrate.

Maureen McNamara v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al, order of magistrate.

Jenna M. Proverbs v. John DeCou et al, settled and dismissed.

State of Ohio ex rel v. Arthur D. Sugar Sr. et al, judgment entered.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Sherman T. Helmick et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Keybank National Association v. Mary Masters et al, dismissed.

Home Savings Bank v. Debra A. McLaughlin et al, confirmation and distribution.

Chrystal Clark v. Joseph Russell et al, dismissed.

Pamela Penvose et al v. Sharon Epps, settled and dismissed.

Jeffrey G. Fisher v. DPS State Highway Patrol et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ray D. Brown et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Glenda E. Peake et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Roy E. Belcher et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael E. Christensen Sr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Robert J. Jones Jr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Persephaize S. Hunter et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Leslie C. Anderson, foreclosure.

John Rubesa et al v. AAA Insurance et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Leo Lemonis et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Frederick Banks v. Kaitlyn Horvatich-Daugherty et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Charles H. Kettering et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Olivia Bundy v. Geico Secure Insurance Co. et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Evelyn J. Wilbon, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Jennifer R. Baldwin et al, order of magistrate.

Safeco Insurance Co. of Indiana v. Electrolux Home Products Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Kim Nelson v. Edward Dubose, order of magistrate; dismissed.

Amanda Estremera v. Sonia N. Gonzalez, order of magistrate.

Barbara A. Summers v. Michael McKee, order of magistrate.

Bonnie Jacobs v. Cathy Baum, order of magistrate.

State v. Derrick L. Brown, sentenced.

State v. Matthew D. Anderson, sentenced.

State v. Brandon Pounds, pleads guilty.

State v. Nathaniel Austin Jr., pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Jerrod J. Cooper, sentenced.

State v. Gary Honeywood, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Jacqueline Nelson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Brandy J. Thompson, pleads guilty; must undergo a period of rehab for 1 year throught CCA.

State v. Nathaniel Austin Jr., count 2 dismissed; sentenced.

William Tuscano et al v. St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital et al, order of magistrate.

GRPL Enterprises Inc. v. Enervest Operating LLC, settled.

Angela R. Kosmo et al v. Matthew J. Lawson et al, order of magistrate.

American Express Centurion Bank v. Daniel Sciortino, summary judgment.

Discover Bank v. Lucila Rivera, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

John D. Bell et al v. 870 North Canfield Miles Road Inn LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Progressive Preferred Insurance Co. v. Eric J. Wallace et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

David B. Kelso v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled and dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. William C. Davis et al, order of magistrate.

Kathy Rinehart et al v. Brian G. Nestor et al, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trust 1 v. Laura Gardner, order of magistrate.

Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Association v. AA Samuels Sheet Metal Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Cynthia M. Rosado v. Christina Olivera, judgment entered.

Brea McClendon v. Brandon Misik, order of magistrate.

Susan Filipovich v. James A. Sheppard Jr., order of magistrate.

Alexis Jones v. Brailyn Bunn, dismissed.

State v. Jonathan Anderson, must complete in house program at CCA.

State v. Craig L. Jackson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Durrell Richardson, pleads guilty.

State v. Ashley Mines, sentenced.

State v. Ashley N. Mines, sentenced.

Kentucky Oaks Mall Co. v. Cathy Tirey, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Deutsche Bank Trust Co. v. Thomas M. Pearson et al, order of magistrate.

M&T Bank v. Jack W. McRae III et al, order of magistrate.

Roberta M. Hanick v. Thomas P. Ferrara et al, order of magistrate.

Roger A. Myers v. Anthony P. Saadey, order of magistrate.

Anthony Petrillo et al v. American National Property and Casualty et al, settled and dismissed against American National Property and Casualty only.

Estate of Roberta I. Gray v. Austinwoods Nursing Center et al, order of magistrate.

Edward Lacusky et al v. Windyannetteok Cruz-Miller et al, order of magistrate.

Mary Jane Patton et al v. Fithian Wilbert Burial Vault Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mike Adams et al, foreclosure.

Ronald E. Bittner v. James Grantz Sr., order of magistrate.

Ohio Edison Co. v. John R. Kaczmark, dismissed.

Stefan W. Kirr v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Frank DiVito et al v. Jack W. McRae et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Nia Stringer et al, order of magistrate.

Guild Mortgage Co. v. Dennis F. Bellish et al, dismissed.

Belmont Confections Inc. v. Kutoa Health Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

James R. Sheppard v. Meridian Community Care et al, order of magistrate.

Gail W. Nagel v. City Materials Services Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Amos Financial LLC v. Wayman Washington et al, order of magistrate.

Ilmir Stefanides v. Michael A. Rubesich, order of magistrate.

Scott E. Hilty v. Christopher Flak, order of magistrate.

Alexis Connelly v. Ryan Meadows, order of magistrate.

Stacey Harden v. Ryan Meadows, order of magistrate.

Mildred Marcum v. Luigi Farina, order of magistrate.

Chaka Walker v. Latoya Broadus-Jennings, order of magistrate.

Ashley Helms v. Breyonna Moore, order of magistrate.

Lavance Turnage Jr. v. Breyonna Moore, order of magistrate.

Casey Oles v. Kenneth Patterson, order of magistrate.

Thomas Vukovich v. Kenneth Daviduk, order of magistrate.

State v. Nicholas J. Pondillo, sentenced.

State v. Nicholas J. Pondillo, sentenced.

State v. Roy K. Williams, pleads guilty.

State v. Isiah Brown, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Andrew Pitts, dismissed.

State v. Jeremy Lovett, pleads guilty; sentenced.

William Tuscano et al v. St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital et al, order of magistrate.

WDP Investments LLC v. Steve Pylipiw, order of magistrate.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Abraham D. Meyers et al, dismissed.

Isaura Bautista-Alcantara v. Juana Reyes-Rondon, judgment in favor of defendant; dismissed.

Christopher Colvin et al v. Angelo L. Rizzo et al, settled and dismissed.

Advanced Recycling Systems Inc. v. National Trailer Services et al, order of magistrate.

American Express Bank v. Albert Marwood, order of magistrate.

Nicholas J. Carano et al v. Jeffrey D. Smith Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Prestige Financial Servicing LLC v. Joseph E. Miller Jr. et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joseph F. Klaus et al, order of magistrate.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Eric Hanisko, judgment entered.

Bank of America NA v. Charles E. Oswick et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Mid America Mortgage v. Jennifer Roach et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Ohio Bell Telephone Co. v. City of Youngstown, order of magistrate.

Todd Jackson v. Jeremiah R. Kitchen, order of magistrate.

Jesse Mahone v. City of Youngstown, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Miquel R. Ramirez et al, dismissed.

Jamie Francis v. Evan Bell, dismissed.

Thomas Vukovich v. Christy MacGarry, order of magistrate.

Shannon Plater v. Elijah Alexander, order of magistrate.

State v. Brittany Miller, sentenced.

State v. Randy W. Pence, pleads guilty.

State v. Roy K. Williams, sentenced.

State v. Alan Jordan, pleads guilty.

State v. Lacey A. Livermore, pleads guilty.

State v. Robert Varner, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Brian J. Gatewood, judgment entered.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Keith A. Ramer et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Theresa Johnson v. International House of Pancakes et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. National Association v. John D. Davis et al, dismissed.

Ticketnetwork Inc. v. Events on Tap Com LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Advanced Recycling Systems Inc. v. National Trailer Services et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Keith Mitchell et al, order of magistrate; judgment entered; foreclosure.

Nicholas J. Carano et al v. Jeffrey D. Smith Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David A. Jorge Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. James E. Moffett et al, dismissed.

Todd Jackson v. Jeremiah R. Kitchen, order of magistrate.

Briana Walker-Terrell v. Quantiera Hooten et al, order of magistrate.

Tenisha Thomas v. Toulas Bridal Inc., order of magistrate.

Richard P. Burton v. Sonya Sealy, order of magistrate.

Elizabeth Seman v. Alice Drummond, order of magistrate.

Lester W. Shell III v. Damon Jenkins, order of magistrate.

State v. Rebecca Koniowsky, must complete inpatient drug treatment.

State v. Matthew Vincik, sentenced.

State v. Johnnathen D. Figueroa, must undergo treatment at Heartland Behavioral Health Care Systems.

State v. Christopher Hosey, sentenced.

State v. Travis C. Monigold, pleads guilty.

State v. Thomas R. Seitz, counts 1 and 4 dismissed.

State v. Sherry L. Gordon, sentenced.

State v. Amy L. Brennan, pleads guilty.

State v. Isiah Brown, count 2 dismissed.

State v. John Vantassel, pleads guilty.

State v. Dennis S. Modena, pleads guilty.

State v. Lacey A. Livermore, sentenced.

Phi Air Medical LLC v. Sean Dilla et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Tomko v. John Dvoracek et al, order of magistrate.

Theresa Johnson v. International House of Pancakes et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Reana L. Easterling et al, foreclosure.

Mary Storey v. Albert R. Ferney et al, order of magistrate.

Douglas Long Jr. v. Republic Services Inc. et al, dismissed.

Mary Jane Patton et al v. Fithian Wilbert Burial Vault Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Gregory Davenport v. Carlotta Tucker, settled and dismissed.

Patricia A. Garcar v. City of Youngstown et al, settled and dismissed.

D and G Mechanical Inc. v. B and B Contractors and Developers Inc., order of magistrate.

Donald Komara v. Ford Motor Co., order of magistrate.

Patricia L. Evans v. Lions Gate Enterprises et al, declaratory judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Nora R. Rogers et al, foreclosure.

TD Bank USA NA v. Steven J. Reed, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

MAD Real Estate Inc. v. TAPSS LTD et al, order of magistrate.

Beckman Coulter Inc. v. Womens OBGYN Care LLC, order of magistrate.

Minerva Colon v. Michael Bodnar Sr., decision of magistrate.

Christine Costello v. David M. Dietz, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Saed R. Alkhatib v. Azer Sulieman, order of magistrate.

Rita Weaver v. Thomas Dilworth, dismissed.

Laura Daviduk v. Chuck Emerson, dismissed.

Laura Daviduk v. Sharon Kraley, dismissed.

Soroya Edmondson v. Manshelle Young, dismissed.

Soroya Edmondson v. Mandashia Young, dismissed.

Soroya Edmondson v. Manesha Young, dismissed.

Lydia Pacheco v. Elsy Gomes, order of magistrate.

Nasha Cottle v. Lynell Stanley, order of magistrate.

Lydia Pacheco v. Alex Rodrigee-Peres, order of magistrate.

State v. Curtis D. Bailey Sr., dismissed.

State v. Ali Simms, dismissed.

State v. Larry B. Good, dismissed.

State v. Stephen Borbei, sentenced.

State v. Frank Tondo III, sentenced.

State v. Percy Phillips, pleads guilty.

State v. Thomas R. Seitz, pleads guilty.

State v. Brittany C. McCullough, sentenced.

State v. Marquise Wilkins, judgment entered; sentenced.

State v. Percy Phillips, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Sean P. Conroy, pleads guilty.

State v. Arthur Thomas, pleads guilty.

State v. Timothy D. Banks, pleads guilty.

State v. Angel Diaz-Rosado, pleads guilty; sentenced.

William Tuscano et al v. Kwame Williams DPM et al, settled.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Kierstin Gladwell, settled.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Jennifer A. Jonese et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Robert R. Apicello v. Richard A. DeVaux et al, settled.

Wanamaker Lawn Care v. JRB Tree and Lawn LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Lacey A. Monroe v. Borden Dairy Co. of Ohio LLC et al, settled.

Wells Fargo Bank National Assoc. v. Rachel Dubos et al, dismissed.

Midfirst Bank v. Jeffrey W. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Kathleen Salser v. Cierra S. Fitzgerald, dismissed; judgment entered.

Bank of America NA v. Barry Russell, judgment entered.

National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trust 1 v. Laura Gardner, order of magistrate.

Madison Meeker v. Isaiah McInnis-Colon, order of magistrate.

Gregory C. McGeorge v. Crystal E. Harris, dismissed.

Samuel Soto Sr. v. Fernandito Torres, order of magistrate.

State v. Ashley N. Miller, sentenced.

State v. Katrina D. Harsch, sentenced.

State v. Vincent Gutierez, judgment entered.

State v. Jessie J. Riffle, sentenced.

State v. Tracey Shuler, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Heather M. McGovern, judgment entered.

State v. Claude Westfall, pleads guilty.

State v. Timothy D. Banks, sentenced.

John Soliday Financial Group LLC v. Devale Diehl, order to disburse.

Larry Kallok et al v. Timothy Walsh et al, dismissed against Howard Hanna only.

Michael Tomko v. John Dvoracek et al, order of magistrate.

Curtis L. Dungan et al v. Eugene E. Lockney Jr., dismissed; judgment entered.

Larry Pence v. Glimcher Group Inc. et al, dismissed.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Jose Andino v. KLLM LLC et al, dismissed.

Dominic Grilli et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., dismissed.

Chemical Bank v. Maureen McCarty et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Karen E. Collingwood v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Charlotte K. Dunlap v. Katherine Hurdley, settled and dismissed.

Sue E. McCliment v. Timothy M. Tonkinson et al, settled and dismissed.

Caroline Delisio v. St. Elizabeth Health Center et al, settled and dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Marilyn Vuletich et al, order of magistrate.

Amato D. Dapolito v. Alvin Flick et al, default judgment.

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Terance Pope et al, dismissed.

Habegger Corp. v. AA Samuels Sheet Metal Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. Peter Horvath et al, dismissed.

Ally Bank Lease Trust v. Sandra L. King et al, default judgment.

Glenn Bender v. Dennis R. Byers II et al, order of magistrate.

John Caparoula v. Jamison Investment Inc., judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Discover Bank v. Lawrence Morris Jr., judgment entered.

Briana Walker-Terrell v. Quantiera Hooten et al, order of magistrate.

Sofi Lending Corp. v. Eugene Gioppo, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Andrew J. Garchar, judgment entered.

USAA Federal Savings Bank v. Jared S. Saario et al, order of magistrate.

Carmen Villafane v. Alexander Bonilla, dismissed.

Mable M. Little v. Ekayla Shields, dismissed.

David H. Bolger II v. David Rowbotham, dismissed.

Shalamar Teague v. Brittany Thomas, order of magistrate.

Shalamar Teague v. Breanna Moore, order of magistrate.

Shalamar Teague v. Drewcilla Blackwell, order of magistrate.

Gquail Hurst v. Brittany Thomas, order of magistrate.

Gquail Hurst v. Breyonna Moore, order of magistrate.

Gquail Hurst v. Drewcilla Blackwell, order of magistrate.

Zenona Newsome v. Lester W. Shell III, magistrate’s decision adopted.

State v. Vincent M. Gomori, sentenced.

State v. William A. Howard, sentenced.

State v. Jason Harmon, judgment entered.

State v. Brandon Pounds, judgment entered; sentenced.

State v. Robert Grier, sentenced.

State v. Daniel Riggs, sentenced.

State v. Andrew L. Howard, count 1 dismissed.

State v. Treveonn Edwards, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Zion Gilmore, sentenced.

State v. Robert G. Grier, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Treveonn Edwards, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Albert G. Maruna IV, pleads guilty.

State v. Tiawan Clinkscale, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Michael A. Doepker, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Noah M. Matheny, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Mark A. Hernandez, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Luis A. Claudio, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Rachel R. Cappittee, judgment entered.

State v. John Turner, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

PNC Mortgage et al v. Frank J. Krynick et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Martha E. Crow et al, dismissed.

Citibank NA v. Thomas K. List et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Dr. Vanessa Jones et al v. PNC Bank National Association, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James R. Shaulis Sr. et al, confirmation of sale.

Ditech Financial LLC v. David R. Chapman et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jesse B. Hardin et al, order of magistrate.

Kathleen A. Butch v. Michael C. Lalli et al, dismissed.

Ohio Living Communities v. Stephen Wallace et al, order of magistrate.

Schilling Graphics Inc. v. Cogistix LLC et al, dismissed.

Ohio Bell Telephone Co. v. Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Inc., order of magistrate.

Daniel Campana v. Mohammed Abukwalk et al, order of magistrate.

Lisa Deptula v. Speedway LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Ross A. Scianna et al, foreclosure.

Samuel Segretario v. Brian M. Gorman et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Marion Sherman et al, order of magistrate.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Belinda Ser, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Thomas F. Dutting v. William Brush II et al, order of magistrate.

Gregory S. Marthe v. Jack Peterson et al, order of magistrate.

Christine Corbin v. Maxx L. Myers et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. William O. Flowers Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Christina Baluch v. St. Elizabeth Health Center et al, order of magistrate.

Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Shakayla C. Eiland, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Teresa Henderson v. Shoe Carnival Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Charles Ratliff et al v. Gary M. Crim Inc., order of magistrate.

Biznet Inc. v. Ohio Department of Transportation, dismissed.

East Ohio Gas Co. v. City of Youngstown, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Carl L. Wilson et al, order of magistrate.

Miroslaw Kukielka v. Edwin H. Yeo III et al, order of magistrate.

Venita Beacham v. Bethany A. Pollin, order of magistrate.

Andrea Perry v. Shandale Johnson, order of magistrate.

Andrea Perry v. Nicole Hardy, order of magistrate.

Andrea Perry v. Levon Epps, order of magistrate.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Candace L. Lawrence, 41, of Cortland, and Timothy G. Spencer, 51, of Warren.

Rebecca M. Duty, 29, of Warren, and James D. Kline Sr. 38, of same.

Shane M. Hirschfelt, 35, of Leavittsburg, and Tina M. Decker, 27, of same.

Charles R. Jameson, 29, of Youngstown, and Crystal L. Bell, 29, of same.

Julia L. Aromatorio, 26, of Youngstown, and Jay R. Krishnan, 26, of same.

Constance M. Goforth, 54, of Niles, and Brett R. Hughes, 54, of same.

Robert R. Erb, 21, of Middlefield, and Barbara A. Kempf, 20, of West Farmington.

Christopher G. Stratakis, 48, of Cortland, and Heather L. Miller, 49, of same.

Robert A. Post III, 19, of Niles, and Samantha J. McCale, 20, of same.

William L. Detweiler Jr., 22, of Rome, and Mary N. Wengerd, 22, of Middlefield.

Owen E. Byler, 24, of Middlefield, and Marcia A. Hostetler, 22, of West Farmington.

Garland W. Boone, 34, of Warren, and Christina J. Hawk, 33, of same.

Ashley N. Bailey-Ferrell, 28, of Newton Falls, and James E. Morgan III, 23, of same.

Boyd A. Brown, 27, of Warren, and Margaret N. Robertson, 28, of same.

Curtis L. Mason, 69, of Niles, and Christine J. Palmer, 58, of same.

Ricardo R. Golden, 30, of Niles, and Victoria A. Pettway, 28, of Youngstown.

Norman J. Miller, 25, of West Farmington, and Kristine I. Miller, 20, of Middlefield.

Ralph E. Roth III, 25, of North Bloomfield, and Robin E. Shelton, 25, of Youngstown.

Jake E. DeJean, 24, of Niles, and Brandi R. Shrock, 26, of same.

Myles S. Bossard, 20, of Warren, and Teori D. Matlock, 21, of same.

Rudy M. Byler, 38, of Warren, and Cathy D. Gingerich, 28, of same.

Shannon N. Sword, 36, of Hubbard, and Kelly L. Ghizzoni, 36, of same.

Thomas L. Day Jr., 49, of Warren, and Amber M. Sell, 32, of same.

Amber M. Molesy, 27, of Warren, and Stanley J. Strickland, 29, of same.

Albert B. Miller, 21, of Middlefield, and Miriam W. Fisher, 21, of Orwell.

Leah M. Kook, 26, of Warren, and Michael L. Boley, 30, of Vienna.

Garry L. Mitcham Jr., 49, of Warren, and Amber L. Johnson, 36, of same.

Benjamin J. Reeve, 22, of Windsor, and Fidelia D. Phillipp, 20, of Warren.

Michael J. Cox, 20, of Warren, and Kayla M. Mull, 21, of same.

Joshua T. Jones, 37, of Masury, and Staphanie D. Meeds, 29, of same.

Richard B. Reider, 53, of Newton Falls, and Kathy M. Cooper, 53, of same.

Cameron W. Beebe, 25, of Girard, and Macarena D.Y. Briceno, 23, of same.

Joseph C. Page, 21, of Warren, and Kayla A. Kniseley, 19, of same.

Abdel R. Yusuf, 21, of Youngstown, and Hala B. Daghias, 19, of Geneva.

Robert J. Boyd Jr., 62, of Niles, and Janet M. White, 57, of Boardman.

Harris Estelle III, 47, of Warren, and Jennifer L. Grim, 34, of same.

Zachary R.J. Tomlin, 22, of Warren, and Cori L. Lawson, 20, of Niles.

Merkeith G. Grays, 31, of Girard, and Surety T. Golden, 28, of Youngstown.

John D. Moran, 29, of Warren, and Emily A. Martin, 25, of same.

Clint W. Elston, 35, of Warren, and Mary D. Stout, 33, of same.

New complaints

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Renee Ward et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. David Szallai et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Crystal L. Rodgers et al, foreclosure.

Nations Lending Corp. v. Jeffery D. Noble et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. David Weitzel et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Jeffrey L. Smith et al, foreclosure.

TIAA FSB v. Richard M. Lara et al, foreclosure.

Suntrust Mortgage Inc. v. John P. Chiasson et al, foreclosure.

United States of America Department of Agriculture v. John J. Tangradi et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Kenny Smith et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James R. Cravalho et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Howard J. Hawks et al, foreclosure.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Christopher D. McLaughlin et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Stanton C. McCauley et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Nicole R. Fike et al, foreclosure.

Michelle Biamonte et al v. Tyler S. Smith, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Brian Calai, other civil.

Jeffrey L. Thompson et al v. Justin West et al, other civil.

AIM Leasing Co. v. Falcon Transport Co., other civil.

Alcon Mechanical Piping Inc. v. Austin Rubber Co. LLC, other civil.

Kenneth J. Kubala v. Randy Smith et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Carlton L. Baker, other civil.

Timothy W. Wires v. CVS Pharmacy Inc., other civil.

Heidi J. Berry v. Douglas L. Riddle II, other civil.

Directions Credit Union v. Wes L. Rice, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Stacey Montgomery, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Peggy J. Soltis, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Rachel v. Thomas, other civil.

Ally Financial Inc. v. Rasheen L. Daniels et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jessica Sidwell, other civil.

Mary Brewer v. Michaels Stores Inc. et al, other torts.

Kenneth L. Foster v. Bennett Hudson et al, other torts.

Connie M. Hunt v. Eastern Ohio Newspaper et al, other torts.

Victoria M. Meade v. Taylor M. Manna et al, other torts.

Tamie J. Walason v. FYE et al, other torts.

Howard M. Hoffman v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Sandra DiGiacobbe v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Ruth M. Mejia v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Raymond L. Francis v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Douglas D. Tolley v. Ross Development LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Irl D. Berresford v. Hovis Tire and Automotive Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

George A. Karabin v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Andrew Aikins Sr. v. NAO Lordstown Assembly GM Lordstown Assembly et al, workers’ compensation.

Capital One NA v. Anthony Norman, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Angelia Roy and Christopher Roy.

Kenya Mandeldove-Sadler v. Carl Sadler Jr.

Christopher E. Bachelder and Jennifer L. Bachelder.

Brian P. Jordan and Jennifer T. Jordan.

Jessica L. Kihm and Jay J. Kihm.

Mary Jo Dunnigan-Livi and Michael J. Livi Sr.

Angela V. Dickey and Michael A. Dickey.

Ronda Hilty and Gary Hilty.

Divorces Asked

Raymond Kriner v. Nancy L. Kriner.

Craig R. Davis v. Melissa R. Davis.

Maria Donatelli v. Mark Donatelli.

Malakia McClintock v. Anthony McClintock.

Justin L. Dryer v. Ashley E. Dryer.

Nicole M. Groves v. Frederick C. Groves.

Kerry L. Gantz v. Brian V. Gantz.

Georgette Keriotis v. William Keriotis.

William W. Hilston v. Patricia A. Strah.

Ronald J. Komorek v. Sharlene Komorek.

Paula M. Smith v. Douglas S. Smith.

Larry W. Morgan v. Glynda L. Morgan.