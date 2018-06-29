Liberty police looking for men in trailer theft


June 29, 2018 at 12:32p.m.

LIBERTY — Police are looking for two men in a tan or pewter colored SUV, possible a Chevrolet Trailblazer who were captured on surveillance video taking a large trailer that has been customized into a commercial meat smoker labeled “Tri County Grill Master,” according to the department’s Facebook page.

Contact the Liberty police tips line at 330-539-9830 if you have any information on theft. All information will be considered confidential.

