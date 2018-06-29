Independence Day What’s open/closed
A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed various days on the Fourth of July. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.
City, county, state and federal offices: Closed Wednesday.
Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed Wednesday.
Public libraries: Closed Wednesday.
Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed Wednesday.
Banks: Closed Wednesday.
Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, closed Wed., pick up schedule is one day behind; City of Youngstown, Waste Management, Mon.-Tue. regular schedule, Wed.-Fri., one day behind.
