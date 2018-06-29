Fine may force closure of Ohio city’s last abortion clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An abortion clinic in Ohio that regained its license after battling the state for years says it could be forced to close anyway if it’s ordered to pay a $40,000 state fine.
The owners of the last abortion clinic in Toledo are contesting the fine issued after an inspection last year.
The Blade newspaper in Toledo reports the fine was over whether a clinic employee should have called an ambulance instead of driving a patient to a hospital after an abortion.
Capital Care of Toledo says the patient wasn’t facing an emergency and driving her didn’t violate its policies.
Ohio revoked the clinic’s license in 2014, leading to a lengthy court fight. The clinic got its license back this year after receiving a state-mandated patient-transfer agreement from a Toledo hospital.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 16, 2018 6:12 p.m.
Ohio city's last abortion clinic gets license, can resume
- September 12, 2017 2:30 p.m.
Ohio Supreme Court hears dispute on abortion clinic closure
- February 6, 2018 11:29 a.m.
Justices issue legal blows to 2 Ohio abortion clinics
- September 11, 2017 midnight
Dispute over abortion clinic to be argued in Ohio Supreme Court
- September 14, 2016 10:28 a.m.
Ohio abortion clinic dispute appealed to state Supreme Court
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.