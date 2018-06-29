EnVision Center to be demonstrated in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
Today at 1 p.m., Joseph P. Galvan, Regional Administrator of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Midwest Regional Office will join Youngstown Mayor, Jamael Tito Brown, Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer, Jason T. Whitehead and Dionne Dowdy, Executive Director of United Returning Citizens, to announce Secretary Ben Carson’s signature initiative in Youngstown, Ohio the EnVision Center demonstration.
Following a highly competitive selection process, the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority and United Returning Citizens were selected to spearhead Secretary Ben Carson’s signature initiative, the EnVision Center demonstration in Youngstown, at Rockford Village. 1402 Dogwood Drive.
The EnVision Center in Youngstown is one of only 17 communities across the country selected to host an EnVision Center demonstration.
EnVision Centers are premised on the notion that financial support alone is insufficient to solve the problem of poverty. Intentional and collective efforts across a diverse set of organizations are needed to implement a holistic approach to foster long-lasting self-sufficiency. They will provide communities with a centralized hub for support in the following four pillars: (1) Economic Empowerment, (2) Educational Advancement, (3) Health and Wellness, and (4) Character and Leadership.
