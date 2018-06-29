Death of Pa. baby who fell from window ruled an accident
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The death of a baby who fell from a fourth-floor window in a city building this week has been ruled an accident.
Police responded to the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say Hassain Musa Muktar fell about 35 feet and suffered undisclosed injuries.
The year-old child was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office announced its ruling late Thursday. But it’s still not clear what caused the child to fall or how many people were with him at the time.
The accident remains under investigation.
