Closed-after-dark signs going up Monday at Boardman school sites

BOARDMAN — Boardman schools will install “closed-after-dark” signs at several of its sites Monday.

The school district wants to inform the community that school grounds, including parking lots, athletic fields and Spartan Stadium are closed after dark unless there is a school function in progress.

“We are fortunate to have a wonderful complex like Spartan Stadium thanks to the generous donations from local businesses, alumni and donors,” said Jack Zocolo, school district director of operations. “In an effort to keep our facilities in top shape, we are installing new signage to deter any problems that can accompany loitering or trespassing after hours. Our community has made an investment in our schools, and we must do our best to protect that investment.”