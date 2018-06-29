Austintown car cruise planned for July 10
AUSTINTOWN
The Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club Inc. will host a donation car cruise to benefit Leighton Bianco Fearon. The event, which will feature morning and evening basket auctions. begins at 11 a.m. July 10 at the Austintown Senior Center, 100 Westchester Drive. The cruise wil take place from 5 to 7 p.m. The rain date is July 17. Bianco Fearon, 4, has diamond blackfan anemia, a rare blood disorder that prohibits red blood cell production. Proceeds will go toward medical expenses.
