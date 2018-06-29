Agency to fund $8M in safety grants for Ohio schools, police
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will fund $8 million in safety grants for Ohio schools and police.
Bureau Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison said Thursday the expansion of the safety grant program is part of a two-year, $44 million investment in safety in the wake of the agency’s $1.5 billion rebate program.
Morrison’s says the bureau will increase its annual Safety Intervention Grant Program from $15 million to $20 million in each of the next two years and set aside $4 million each for police departments and schools. That’s in addition to $2 million for state agencies.
Morrison also says $4 million will go toward continuing the Occupational Safety and Health Research Grant Program. It funds research into workplace health and safety at Ohio’s not-for-profit higher education institutions and research organizations.
