BUSINESS DIGEST || 18 graduate from incubator program

18 graduate from incubator program

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Business Incubator’s Women in Entrepreneurship (WE) program graduated 18 women Wednesday and awarded two grants after a pitch competition.

Genevieve Bodnar of Genevieve’s Kitchen won the $5,000 WE Launch Grant. Genevieve’s Kitchen is an ancient-grain baked-goods company. Juanita Thompson, owner of Mila’s Events LLC, won the $1,000 Community Impact Grant.

Fourteen pitches were judged by three guest judges: Donna Walsh, senior lecturer and former director of entrepreneurship at Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration; Barbara Hierro, director of business development at Serenity Center; and Terry Louk, loan officer with Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp.

WE Launch is the second phase of WE’s three-part business accelerator for female entrepreneurs.

MAGNET accepting company pitches

CLEVELAND

MAGNET, which helps Northeast Ohio manufacturers grow and compete, is accepting pitches for its annual “mspire” pitch competition through Sunday.

Prizes include cash awards, expert assessments, subsidized projects, and more.

The competition is open to any entrepreneur or small business with an innovative idea in the 21 counties in Northeast Ohio, including Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull. To apply, visit magnetincubation.org and look under “mspire.”

Ribbon cutting

WARREN

A ribbon cutting for Restored Hope Counseling Services will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the offices in the Huntington Bank Tower, 108 Main Ave. SW, Suite 903.

Restored Hope treats individuals, including children and adolescents, as well as families or couples suffering from mental or behavioral health issues.

The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. some Saturdays.

For information, call 234-830-0047.

More conservative court may not kill abortion rights

WASHINGTON

Is Roe v. Wade really in peril? The worst fears – and highest hopes – excited by the prospect of a new Supreme Court justice may well be overblown.

Democrats and liberal interest groups, gearing up for President Donald Trump’s choice for the seat opened up by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, are treating the moment as one of utmost danger for abortion rights in the United States.

More quietly, abortion opponents are confident the next justice will be a vote to uphold additional restrictions on abortion, if not to actually jettison the landmark Roe decision.

Staff/wire reports