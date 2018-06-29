Youngstown plan affirmed by Columbus appellate court

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown plan for the city schools will stay in effect after a court’s ruling.

The 10th Appellate Court District in Columbus affirmed Thursday afternoon the judgment of the Franklin County Common Pleas Court to deny the Youngstown Board of Education’s claim for declaratory judgment and motion for permanent injunction on House Bill 70.

HB 70 was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015. It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire CEO Krish Mohip to lead the district. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control. He refers to the board of education as advisory.

Brenda Kimble, school board president, said the board's attorneys will continue to fight the matter in court "until Columbus decides to do things more fairly.”

But that will not be on the school district’s dime. As he announced last October, Mohip will not authorize the expenditure of district funds for appeals of the lawsuit filed in 2015 in Franklin County “or any such attempts to hamper the success of the district’s strategic plan,” he said Thursday.

