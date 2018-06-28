Woman nabbed for theft
AUSTINTOWN — Officers arrested a woman for theft after she took nearly $100 from Walmart on Mahoning Avenue without scanning them and paying.
Krystal Padilla, 25, of Maple Leaf Drive, was observed selecting numerous items throughout the store, bagging nine of them at the self checkout area and scanning and paying for four different items, reports said.
Officers arrested Padilla for theft and was advised of her court date at 1 p.m. Monday at Mahoning County Area Court.
