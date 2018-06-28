VINDY POLL | How much are you planning on spending on fireworks for the July 4 holiday?
More like this from vindy.com
- December 3, 2017 midnight
To avoid holiday debt: Plan, give and spend smart
- November 25, 2016 midnight
Holiday giving might depend on how you voted
- October 9, 2016 midnight
A cure for the rising price of health insurance
- October 29, 2017 midnight
Historical society plans holiday tea
- November 30, 2017 midnight
Consumers ready to spend this holiday season – right?
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.