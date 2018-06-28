Struthers council grants tax abatement for Castlo property

By Graig Graziosi

City council has approved an ordinance creating a 10-year, 75-percent tax abatement for Castlo Industrial Park, which is currently home to an Aqua Ohio facility.

The ordinance also establishes a tax increment financing area at the industrial park site. In lieu of paying property taxes, Castlo will pay annual service fees, which will be deposited into a fund for use in pre-determined capital-improvement projects by the city and the company.

During the caucus session preceding Wednesday’s meeting – the last before council’s summer recess, Mayor Terry Stocker said the city is taking bids for upcoming road resurfacing projects throughout the city and thanked Youngstown for spearheading the effort to resurface Midlothian Boulevard.

Struthers and Youngstown share Midlothian where it borders Struthers, with Youngstown in possession of the northern half and Struthers in possession of the southern.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $168,000, with Struthers paying about $90,000 of that. Stocker also said members of his administration are in the early stages of an informational campaign to raise awareness for the city’s upcoming 3-mill road resurfacing renewal levy. Residents will receive letters arguing for the benefits of the renewal.

Council also approved an ordinance that sets strict limits on solicitation in the city. The legislation dictates that nonlocal, for-profit solicitors and peddlers can travel door-to-door in the city only on Saturdays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The ordinance would not impact nonprofits or charity campaigns or local individuals supporting local causes.