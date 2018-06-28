Some structures burned in southern Colorado wildfire

FORT GARLAND, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say some structures have been burned by a wildfire in southern Colorado.

It's not clear yet how many structures were burned or whether any were homes. The Costilla County Sheriff's Office says it was still assessing the damage today and will update evacuated residents this afternoon.

The fire east of Fort Garland – about 160 miles south of Denver – has grown to more than 5 square miles and is zero percent contained since being reported Wednesday.

It has evacuated about 350 primary and vacation homes in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Hot, dry and windy weather has raised the fire danger across much of Colorado as well as Utah and parts of Arizona and Nevada.