Power outage on Youngstown’s North Side


June 28, 2018 at 1:02p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — First Energy Ohio has reported outages on the North Side of Youngstown and the southern border of Liberty Township in the Gypsy Lane and Fifth Avenue area.

Between 20 and 100 customers are reported to have lost power.

First Energy Ohio expects to have power fully restored by 3 p.m.

