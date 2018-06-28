OVI checkpoint set up Friday night in Columbiana County
LISBON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is announcing an operating a vehicle impaired checkpoint will take place Friday evening. The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.
