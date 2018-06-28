Nov. 16 performance of “A Night with Janis Joplin” at Stambaugh Auditorium canceled
YOUNGSTOWN
The Nov. 16 performance of “A Night with Janis Joplin” at Stambaugh Auditorium has been canceled.
The touring Broadway musical’s management informed Stambaugh Auditorium today of the cancelation, according to a spokesman for the venue.
Those who have purchased tickets can get a refund at their point of purchase. If the payment method was a credit or debit card, the refund will be issued to that card.
