METRO DIGEST || No injuries in fire

No injuries in fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Fire crews put out a small fire about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday at a vacant 1013 Ridge Ave. home. Reports said the fire was in the eaves and in the bushes in front of the South Side home, which was well set back from the road. Damage is listed at $2,500. There were no injuries.

Drop-off site closing

WARREN

Warren Township trustees will close the recycling drop-off site located at Warren Township Athletic Complex, 4651 W. Market St., due to misuse. The recycling program provided by the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District was established to collect everyday recyclables such as cans, glass bottles and jars, paper, cardboard and plastic containers.

Residents should now use the Warren City Summit Academy School site, 1461 Moncrest Drive NW; Southington Township Hall, 3419 state Route 534; or Braceville Township Storage Yard, 584 Braceville Robinson Road. This is the second site to close recently in Trumbull County. Bazetta Township had similar problems. For information on drop-off sites, visit gottagogreen.org or call 800-707-2673.

Poland oil spill

POLAND

Mahoning County Hazardous Materials Response Team shut down a portion of Walker Mill near Burgess Run to traffic Wednesday after spending several hours containing an oil spill at the corner of Burgess Run and Walker Mill in Poland.

Poland Western Reserve Joint Fire District received a call about 8 p.m. reporting a smell of petroleum, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Officials said they’re not concerned drinking water will be contaminated but will continue to search for the source today.

Sidewalk improvement

GIRARD

Girard City Council this week contracted with Shelly & Sands of Youngstown for a sidewalk improvement project, which council hopes to be complete before the 2018-19 school year starts. Project cost will be $98,324. The original estimate was $112,198.

Meeting rescheduled

BOARDMAN

The school board has rescheduled its meeting for 6:30 p.m. today at Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.