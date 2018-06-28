Melania Trump tours facility for migrant minors
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Melania Trump is visiting what officials called a short-term holding center for migrant minors in Tucson, Ariz.
It was a series of rooms in a semi-circle, with windows out into the center control room. The doors were open, with people inside.
One young woman inside a room labeled "families" was holding a young child. Just outside the rooms was a cart with baskets of juice, applesauce and crackers.
Mrs. Trump listened to officials talk to her about the facility. She brightened up when a very small boy darted out of the room and stared at her.
"How are you?" she said, smiling.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 26, 2018 6:07 p.m.
Melania Trump plans another trip to see immigration centers
- June 18, 2018 midnight
Hundreds of children wait in Border Patrol facility in Texas
- June 19, 2018 2:05 p.m.
Lawmakers barred from child migrant facility in Florida
- June 22, 2018 midnight
First lady visits migrant children housed in Texas
- June 21, 2018 1:25 p.m.
First lady visits migrant children at Texas detention center
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.