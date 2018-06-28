Melania Trump tours facility for migrant minors

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Melania Trump is visiting what officials called a short-term holding center for migrant minors in Tucson, Ariz.

It was a series of rooms in a semi-circle, with windows out into the center control room. The doors were open, with people inside.

One young woman inside a room labeled "families" was holding a young child. Just outside the rooms was a cart with baskets of juice, applesauce and crackers.

Mrs. Trump listened to officials talk to her about the facility. She brightened up when a very small boy darted out of the room and stared at her.

"How are you?" she said, smiling.