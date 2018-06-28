Two-year sentence for one of arrestees from “Operation Pedo-Cure”

By Amanda Tonoli

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested during March’s “Operation Pedo-Cure,” a pedophile sting operation, will serve two years in prison.

Jason Krzyzewski, 41, of Daugherty Avenue, Sharon, Pa., received the sentence after pleading guilty to three charges in a hearing Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Krzyzewski pleaded guilty to importuning, disseminating harmful material to minors and attempting unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Krzyzewski’s defense attorney, James Dunn, said throughout the process his client has been “contrite, remorseful and accepts the full responsibility of his action.”

“He understands the seriousness of his actions,” Dunn said.

Krzyzewski said he is “at ends with himself over doing this.”

“I am truly sorry, and I am paying for it every day,” he said.

But Judge Anthony A. D’Apolito said sentencing in this type of case is difficult because it is one of “what ifs.”

“The ‘what if’ is the problem,” he said to Krzyzewski. “What if a 13-year-old had been there [and] met with them? What would have happened? ... If a juvenile was there that day, you had the means and the things you had. If you used them and if there was a minor, it would have made the whole level of the offense different.”

Krzyzewski was brought to tears by Judge D’Apolito’s speech.

“I thank God every day that I got caught,” Krzyzewski said.

The judge sentenced Krzyzewski to one year for importuning, one year for attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one year for disseminating harmful material to a minor.

The importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charges will be served consecutively. The one year for disseminating harmful material to a minor will be served concurrently with the other crimes.

Krzyzewski had one prior offense in 1996 for receiving stolen property. He was given credit for 20 days he served in the county jail while awaiting sentencing.

Once he is released, Krzyzewski will be on probation for five years, and he is registered as a sex offender.