Huge Trumbull waterline project about to begin

Staff report

WARREN

As early as Monday, two companies can begin to install $8.7 million worth of water mains in areas of Braceville, Southington and Farmington townships.

The Trumbull County commissioners Wednesday authorized Gary Newbrough, deputy sanitary engineer, to issue a notice to proceed to DRS Enterprises of Garfield Heights and J.S. Bova Excavating of Struthers.

Newbrough said the start of the project is likely to be mobilization of equipment and materials before waterlines begin to go into the ground.

The $14.2 million project, called the Blueprint For Prosperity, will include waterlines traveling from Braceville Township to West Farmington.

DRS was awarded two contracts totaling $6.3 million for work in all three areas. Bova was awarded a $2.4 million contract for work in Southington.

The southernmost part of the project will run from the south end of Braceville Center to Herner Countyline Road in Southington.

The second section will be from Southington Estates Mobile Home Park, then east to Anna Court, then north to state Route 305.

The third section will travel along state Route 534 from Route 305 to West Farmington.

Newbrough said much of the water-main construction will involve boring under the road. It will involve some disruptions of vehicle traffic, but the contractors are to keep at least one lane of travel open.

The water-main construction is expected to be complete in April or May 2019.

Last week, the commissioners authorized $1.2 million of improvements to waterlines from the water main to the property line in West Farmington, $1.7 million construction of a storage tank in Southington and $696,000 construction of a booster station in Braceville.

The project is receiving a $6 million Ohio Environmental Protection Agency grant. The remaining cost will come from a zero-percent OEPA loan. One of the primary goals of the project is to bring better drinking water to West Farmington, which has had challenges operating its antiquated treatment plant.