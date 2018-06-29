'Dreamland' author featured speaker at today's opioid seminar
BOARDMAN
When Sam Quinones, a Los Angeles-based freelance journalist and author, was working on a book about America’s opioid epidemic, he thought the book might tank.
That’s because throughout his travels across the country, he found few people who were willing to talk about the drug overdose deaths that had quietly skyrocketed since the late 1990s.
“I would go around the country and be met with silence,” Quinones told a crowd of about 250 who attended a training event Thursday organized by Mercy Health and Mahoning County Juvenile Court and funded by the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation.
Quinones’ 2015 book, “Dreamland, The True Tale of America’s Opioid Epidemic,” went on to earn widespread acclaim, winning the National Book Critics Circle Award. He was the seminar’s featured speaker.
The event at the Holiday Inn on South Avenue also featured sessions about understanding addiction, human trafficking, the new medical marijuana law, prescribing laws, and other topics. Doctors, nurses, lawyers, ministers, and educators were among the attendees.
Read more about the event and the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
