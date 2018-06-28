Court affirms so-called Youngstown Plan
YOUNGSTOWN — The Tenth Appellate Court District has affirmed the judgment of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas denying Youngstown City Schools Board of Education’s claim for declaratory judgment on House Bill 70.
The decision means the Youngstown plan stays in effect for the city schools.
HB 70 was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015. It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire CEO Krish Mohip to lead the district.
The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.
