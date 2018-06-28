Boccieri urges study of academic distress commissions

YOUNGSTOWN — State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, recently urged education leaders in Columbus to create a study committee to identify the successes and challenges of the state takeovers of the Academic Distress Commission.



Chairman Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, moved to create a study committee which will report its findings to the Joint Education Oversight Committee.

The suggested amendment would require the superintendent of public instruction to conduct the study. This study would include the recommendations of improvements for the appointment of commission members, the role of the appointed CEO, methods to improve the school districts, the efficiency of the teacher accelerator and the most recent report card of the school district.

The superintendent would be required to share results with the 133rd General Assembly by May 1, 2019.