June 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Matthew and Danielle Bostian, Youngstown, boy, June 23.

Ryan Grier and Akilah Nuby, Youngstown, girl, June 26.

Adam and Hannah Rendziniak, Lisbon, girl, June 26.

Megan Sprawl and Zachary Poppino, Salem, boy, June 26.

Ajah Dawson, Youngstown, boy, June 26.

Thomas and Elizabeth Biroschak, Canfield, boy, June 26.

Rachelle Robb and Jeremie Macias, Negley, girl, June 26.

Theodore and Christina Zmuda, Youngstown, girl, June 26.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Richard and Jillian Rees III, Girard, boy, June 24.

Cara Cicero and Joseph Prezioso, Niles, boy, June 25.

Caitlyn Foster, Warren, girl, June 25.

