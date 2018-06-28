Appeals case of Nasser Hamad delayed by attorney, transcripts

Staff report

WARREN

The initial filing in the appeal of Nassar Hamad, 49, who was convicted of killing two young people and wounding three others who came to his home in Howland in 2017, will be delayed.

A magistrate with 11th District Court of Appeals on Tuesday granted Atty. Michael Partlow of Kent an additional 30 days to file his first brief in the case after Partlow indicated he could not meet his June 25 deadline.

The entry said Partlow should meet the next deadline or the court “may dismiss the appeal.”

The filing was initially due May 25 and then June 25. It is now due July 25.

Partlow’s most recent request for more time said his trial and appeals caseload have prevented him from completing the Hamad brief.

Partlow added that the trial transcripts and other documents in the case are “enormous,” and Partlow has only been in possession of the transcripts a few weeks.

The transcripts were also delayed several months, having initially been due to the appeals court Jan. 1. They were submitted by the court reporter for Judge Ronald Rice on May 4.

Hamad was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison in November after a jury trial.

Hamad is serving his sentence in the Pickaway Correctional Institute, which has medical facilities to provide some of his medical care. A court filing says Hamad has terminal cancer.