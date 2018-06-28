Agenda Friday

Austintown school board, 4 p.m., special session, Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Coitsville Township trustees, noon, work-study meeting, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Howland school board, noon, administrative board room, 8200 South St. SE, Warren.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, high-school cafeteria, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.

Warren school board, noon, administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Youngstown City Council, 2 p.m., finance committee, caucus room, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

