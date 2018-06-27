YMHA selected by HUD for EnVision Center
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority and United Returning Citizens were selected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as one of 17 nationwide for an EnVision Center designation, which offers HUD-assisted families access to support services to help them become more self-sufficient.
At 1 p.m. Friday at Rockford Village, 1402 Dogwood Drive, Joseph P. Galvan, regional administrator of HUD’s Midwest Regional Office will join Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, YMHA Chief Executive Officer Jason T. Whitehead, and Dionne Dowdy, Executive Director of United Returning Citizens, to announce the initiative.
EnVision Centers are premised on the notion that financial support alone is insufficient to solve the problem of poverty, according to a HUD statement. Intentional and collective efforts across a diverse set of organizations are needed to implement a holistic approach to foster long-lasting self-sufficiency, the statement reads.
The centers will provide communities with a centralized hub for support in economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, and character and leadership.
