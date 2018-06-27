WRPA OKs airport director's severance agreement
VIENNA — The Western Reserve Port Authority board today approved a severance agreement with former Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport aviation director Dan Dickten.
The board agreed to pay Dickten three months’ worth of salary past his April resignation date, WRPA Executive Director John Moliterno said.
“That was in deference to the time he spent here as our airport director,” Moliterno said. “I thought that was gracious on behalf of the board.”
Dickten served as director for eight years before he resigned April 23, when his contract expired.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 18, 2018 12:08 a.m.
Dickten to receive severance package from WRPA
- April 23, 2018 12:11 p.m.
Dickten resigns as aviation director at airport
- August 25, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Airport officials dispute date of notice that Allegiant is leaving in Jan.
- April 24, 2018 midnight
Dickten resigns as aviation director
- October 25, 2017 10:27 a.m.
Aviation director discusses airport options at WRPA meeting
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.