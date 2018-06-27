WRPA OKs airport director's severance agreement

VIENNA — The Western Reserve Port Authority board today approved a severance agreement with former Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport aviation director Dan Dickten.

The board agreed to pay Dickten three months’ worth of salary past his April resignation date, WRPA Executive Director John Moliterno said.

“That was in deference to the time he spent here as our airport director,” Moliterno said. “I thought that was gracious on behalf of the board.”

Dickten served as director for eight years before he resigned April 23, when his contract expired.