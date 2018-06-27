Trump hails Supreme Court ruling on union fees

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hailing a Supreme Court ruling on union fees, asserting that it amounts to a “Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats!”

Trump tweeted shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that government workers can’t be compelled to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining.

The ruling is considered a significant financial blow to organized labor.

While Trump received the support of some union workers in his 2016 campaign, labor unions have largely sided with Democrats.

The decision has long been sought by conservatives who have pushed to loosen requirements that public employees pay some union fees to the unions representing them.

The justices scrapped a 41-year-old decision that had allowed states to require that public employees pay some fees to unions that represent them, even if the workers choose not to join.

The 5-4 decision Wednesday fulfills a longtime wish of conservatives to get rid of the so-called fair share fees that non-members pay to unions in roughly two dozen states.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, released the following statement in response to the decision:

"Labor unions built this country. We have unions to thank for safe, clean work environments, the 40-hour work week, and the strongest middle class the world has ever seen. We need to be supporting and growing unions to fight for a prosperous life for all, not undercutting them. This Supreme Court decision will eviscerate public-sector labor unions, and hurt the hardworking men and women who depend on them and their collective bargaining rights for their quality of life. I had hoped the Supreme Court would have ruled to protect America’s workers, and affirm that fair-share fees are critical to maintain the bargaining strength of labor unions representing public servants and employees. I am deeply disappointed that was not the case. This decision will gut public-sector unions, and is yet another blow to labor generally in the Trump age,” he said.

“While the courts have failed in this regard, I am as committed as ever to fighting every day I am in Congress to protect workers, empower unions, and support the families that have made this country great.”