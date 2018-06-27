Today's tale of the uninformed who don't read newspapers
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont bakery called the Red Hen has received angry messages from people confused with a similarly named Virginia restaurant that refused to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Red Hen Bakery co-owner Randy George tells local media the negative messages about his eatery in Middlesex, Vermont, have come by phone and online.
Seven-hundred miles away, the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday, citing the concerns of employees who are gay and know Sanders had defended President Donald Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from serving in the military.
George says his bakery isn’t affiliated with the Virginia eatery. He says everyone is welcome.
Other unaffiliated Red Hen establishments in Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., also have been targeted.
