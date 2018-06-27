BUSINESS DIGEST || Thanks for fundraising

Thanks for fundraising

YOUNGSTOWN

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Walmart and Feeding America thanked everyone who helped raise $54,000 for the estimated 86,000 people in the Mahoning Valley who struggle with food insecurity.

The funds were raised as part of the 5th annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaign in April.

“By working with Walmart, its 14 supplier partners and Synchrony Bank, we had an amazing opportunity to make progress towards fighting hunger in our community,” said Mike Iberis, Second Harvest Food Bank executive director. “This campaign helped increase awareness about the issue of hunger in America, allowing us to secure more local funds and ultimately provide more food to people in need in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.”

The organizations reported they exceeded their 2018 meal goal for the campaign.

Made affordability list

YOUNGSTOWN

A new study ranks Youngs-town as one of the most affordable places to live in Ohio.

SmartAsset’s fourth annual study on the most affordable places in America ranked Youngstown seventh in Ohio locations, with average closing costs of $1,859; annual property tax of $658; annual homeowner’s insurance of $282; average annual mortgage payment of $1,993; and median income of $24,448.

Delhi Hills ranked first.

Another Mahoning Valley community, East Liverpool, ranked third.

Lexus recalls cars to fix fuel leaks

Detroit

Toyota’s Lexus luxury brand is recalling about 121,000 cars worldwide because of fuel leaks in the engine that can cause fires.

The recall covers certain 2006 through 2013 IS350 cars, as well as the 2010 through 2014 IS350C, and the 2007 through 2011 GS350 and GS450h. All have 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engines.

Toyota says a diaphragm material in the fuel injection system can harden over time and crack, allowing fuel to leak. The company would not say if the problem has caused any fires, crashes or injuries.

US pushes nations to cut Iran oil imports

washington

The U.S. is pushing foreign countries to cut their oil imports from Iran to zero by November, a senior State Department official said Tuesday, as the Trump administration escalates its bid to pressure Iran after pulling out of the nuclear deal.

The price of U.S. crude jumped to more than $70 per barrel for the first time since May on the news that countries were expected to completely eliminate their imports, rather than making a “significant” reduction.

Clown-makeup wearer is guilty in stabbing

denver

A man who was wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup has been found guilty of stabbing a man to death in Denver.

The Denver District Attorney’s office says a jury Monday found 37-year-old Christian Gulzow guilty of second-degree murder, after a four-day trial. Prosecutors say Gulzow fatally stabbed 29-year-old Brian Lucero in the parking lot of a Denver restaurant in May 2017. Gulzow is to be sentenced Aug. 10.

Staff/wire reports