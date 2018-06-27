Sharon man gets two years in 'Operation Pedo-Cure' sting


June 27, 2018 at 11:31a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Jason Krzyzewski, 41, of Daugherty Avenue, Sharon, Pa., will serve two years in prison after being found guilty on three charges in a hearing today.

Krzyzewski pleaded guilty to importuning, disseminating harmful material to minors and attempting unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and nine other agencies collaborated on “Operation Pedo-Cure” in March which resulted in the 10 arrests.

