RG Steel working to keep CSX line live

Staff report

WARREN

A Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce official told the Trumbull County commissioners the chamber is working with owners of the former RG Steel mill south of the city to help them to acquire the former CSX rail line that runs past the mill.

CSX indicated this spring it wants to abandon the line, which runs from Niles through Warren and into Newton Falls. The line has not been used for at least two years. Abandonment involves removing the rails.

But Shea MacMillan, the chamber’s business development manager, and Sarah Boyarko, the chamber’s senior vice president for economic development, said Wednesday the chamber has worked with BDM Warren Steel Holdings and BDM wants to keep it as an active rail line.

